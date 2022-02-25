I-95 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia, Bucks Counties

02/25/2022

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia and Bucks counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, February 28, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on Allegheny Avenue between Richmond Street and Bath Street in Philadelphia;

Monday, February 28, moving lane closures are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) inner lanes between Friendship Street and Strahle Street in Philadelphia;

Tuesday, March 1, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 at the Academy Road Interchange in Philadelphia;

Tuesday, March 1, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 at the Academy Road Interchange in Philadelphia;

Wednesday, March 2, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 at the Academy Road Interchange in Philadelphia;

Wednesday, March 2, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Academy Road and Cottman Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia; and

Wednesday, March 2, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Academy Road and Route 132 (Street Road) interchanges in Bensalem Township, Bucks County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #