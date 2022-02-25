Submit Release
Lane Restrictions on NB I-83 and SB Route 74 (Queen Street) at Exit 16A in York Township, York County

Route 74 bridge struck at NB I-83 yesterday 

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised lane restrictions are planned for today on northbound Interstate 83 and southbound Route 74 (Queen Street) at Exit 16A in York Township. 

The steel beam on the southbound side of Queen Street was struck yesterday evening by a vehicle traveling northbound in I-83. PennDOT is assessing the damage and is meeting with its bridge contractor today to plan repairs.

Southbound Route 74 will be restricted to one lane at I-83 until permanent repairs are completed. Exit 16A from southbound I-83 will be in a stop condition until the permanent repairs are completed.

Northbound I-83 will see a right lane closure at Exit 16 today so the damage can be assessed.

An update will be provided once more details become available.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

