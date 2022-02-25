Lane Restrictions on NB I-83 and SB Route 74 (Queen Street) at Exit 16A in York Township, York County

Route 74 bridge struck at NB I-83 yesterday

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in York County are advised lane restrictions are planned for today on northbound Interstate 83 and southbound Route 74 (Queen Street) at Exit 16A in York Township.

The steel beam on the southbound side of Queen Street was struck yesterday evening by a vehicle traveling northbound in I-83. PennDOT is assessing the damage and is meeting with its bridge contractor today to plan repairs.

Southbound Route 74 will be restricted to one lane at I-83 until permanent repairs are completed. Exit 16A from southbound I-83 will be in a stop condition until the permanent repairs are completed.

Northbound I-83 will see a right lane closure at Exit 16 today so the damage can be assessed.

An update will be provided once more details become available.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

