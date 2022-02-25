Utility Traffic Control on Freedom Road in Butler County (Cranberry Township)

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing utility work on Freedom Road (State Route 3020) in Butler County (Cranberry Township) starting March 7, 2022.

Contractor, Gulisek Construction, LLC of Mt. Pleasant, PA will be working outside of the shoulder area as construction begins on the second season of the two-year project. Work will include short term utility traffic control including evenings and weekends.

The impacted area is between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive/T-995.

This project is an extension of Freedom Road project which included new highway and turning lanes, widening, paving, drainage, signal upgrade/replacement, lighting work, highway realignment, safety improvements and sidewalks.

The $9.8 million project is estimated to be completed in Fall 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

