Reconstruction Project Set to Resume on Main Street in Village of Scotland, Greene Township, Franklin County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a nearly 1.5-mile reconstruction project on Main Street (Route 1006) in the Village of Scotland, Greene Township, Franklin County, is set to resume next week. 

Weather permitting, southbound Main Street will be closed on Tuesday, March 1, between Woodstock Road (Route 1003) and Scotland Avenue (Route 1004) as part of the third phase of this multiple phase project. A detour will be in place using Route 997. Northbound traffic will be maintained through the work zone using long term traffic control.

This project consists of base repairs, drainage installation, resurfacing, reconstruction, curb and sidewalk installation, box culvert installation, and other miscellaneous construction the entire length of Main Street, which intersects at either end with Route 997.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, of New Cumberland, PA, is the prime contractor on this $4,479,265.53 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

