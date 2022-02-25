Interstate 70 Drilling Work Begins Monday

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is announcing drilling work on eastbound Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County, will begin Monday, February 28 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on eastbound Interstate 70 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. weeknights through Friday, March 4 between the Route 201 Interchange (Exit 43) and the Route 51 Interchange (Exit 46).

The single-lane restrictions will allow crews to perform drilling of geotechnical test borings for roadway design.

Crews from Armstrong Drilling Company will conduct the drilling work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

