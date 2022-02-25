Local Interchange Project Work Resumes Next Week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that work is expected to resume next week on its Local Interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and work to build the local interchange can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80.

Activity coming first this year will be on Route 26. That work will include drilling for piles on the northern abutment for the new interchange bridge, the week of February 28. No traffic impacts are expected for this work.

The week of March 7 could bring lane closures with roadway flagging as cross pipe work takes place on Route 26. There will also be parallel drainage work off of the northern side of the roadway.

Coming weeks will feature more drainage work and grading on the eastbound and westbound I-80 ramps. Work on temporary crossovers will get underway later in March and PennDOT will issue an update as that work gets closer.

Work this season will include 3 miles of reconstruction on eastbound I-80, completion of new ramps and connector road, completion of bridge structure, and reconstruction and improvements on a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety-improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information can be found on the project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and to make improvements on Jacksonville Road. An initial $35 million for the project was announced in July 2018, coming through a federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completion of all three phases will support regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #