WWFY Dedicates “Sally Silverstein Viewing Area” at State-of-the-Art Gymnastics Center
Honors Retiring Gymnastics Director of 34 YearsWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) announces the “Sally Silverstein Viewing Area” at the Gymnastics Center, named in honor of retiring Senior Gymnastics Director, Sally Silverstein. During her 34-year tenure at the WWFY, Sally built a thriving gymnastics program for children and youth of all ages, as well as built the nationally and internationally-recognized, award-winning Showtime Exhibition Team, which has performed all over the world. The gymnastics program serves over 500 gymnasts in the facility’s new 11,000 sq. ft. space between Developmental Classes, Showtime, and Competition Teams. The naming ceremony will be held on Friday, March 4, at 6:30 PM, in the Gymnastics Center at 14 Allen Raymond Lane, Westport, CT 06880.
“The Y’s core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility have all been superbly reflected in the growth of WWFY’s gymnastic program under Sally’s leadership. It is a tribute to her and her team that we have an excellent gymnastics program that can serve our community and build strong healthy, confident, successful gymnasts,” said Anjali McCormick, CEO.
“Sally developed the gymnastics program into much more than just a sport, it’s about family. The Y was always my home away from home, a safe haven where I could go be my truest self, knowing that I was surrounded by teammates and coaches who supported me.”, says Emily Gruen, Showtime Team gymnast.
David and Beth McKinnis, Showtime Team parents said, “The WWFY Gymnastics program was a second home for our daughter. As a family, we are indebted to Sally for pouring her energy, enthusiasm and love into the program. She set the tone for a program where all the gymnasts were a family and supported and cheered for each other.”
“Over the last 11 years, Sally has been a mentor and provided me with the tools to lead our exceptional gymnastics program. I’m excited to continue to build and grow our program in the months to come,” said Megan Willett, who will step in as Interim Gymnastics Center Director and continue in her position as Head Gymnastics Coach and Competition Team Program Manager and Coordinator.
Under Megan’s supervision, the Competition Team has achieved great success so far this season.
-Jan 9 in Glastonbury: Level 3 – 2nd place, Level 4 and 5 – 1st place
-Jan 23 in Trumbull: Level 3 – 1st place, Level 4 & 5 – 2nd place, Level 6-7 – 2nd place
-Feb 12 in Darien: Level 3 – 2nd place, Level 5 – 1st place
To learn more about the viewing area dedication, our gymnastics program and to read full testimonials, view our Y-News.
About WWFY: The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a leading non-profit organization that enriches the community by developing and nurturing youth, promoting healthy living for all and fostering social responsibility. By holding ourselves accountable to build character around our core values of caring, respect, honesty and responsibility, we build wholeness and wellness in spirit, mind and body for all.
