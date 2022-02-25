Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,908 in the last 365 days.

Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Feb. 25

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews House Bill 3014, an emergency supplemental budget for the current fiscal year; Senate Bill 660, legislation that seeks to establish the Show-Me Success Diploma Program, the Competency-Based Education Grant Program, the Competency-Based Education Task Force and a competency-based credit system for high school students; Senate Bill 647, a measure that would establish a grievance process for parents and guardians of elementary and secondary school students; Senate Joint Resolution 39, which — upon voter approval — would allow the growth in assessed values to be limited by law; and Senate Joint Resolution 41, which — also upon voter approval — would authorize a freeze on property tax assessments for senior citizens.

You just read:

Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Feb. 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.