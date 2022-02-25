Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Feb. 25

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews House Bill 3014, an emergency supplemental budget for the current fiscal year; Senate Bill 660, legislation that seeks to establish the Show-Me Success Diploma Program, the Competency-Based Education Grant Program, the Competency-Based Education Task Force and a competency-based credit system for high school students; Senate Bill 647, a measure that would establish a grievance process for parents and guardians of elementary and secondary school students; Senate Joint Resolution 39, which — upon voter approval — would allow the growth in assessed values to be limited by law; and Senate Joint Resolution 41, which — also upon voter approval — would authorize a freeze on property tax assessments for senior citizens.