02/25/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on President Biden’s Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s announcement that President Joe Biden is nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court:

“In nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court, President Biden has selected an outstanding jurist to succeed Justice Steven Breyer. As a current federal appellate judge, and former vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, public defender, and Supreme Court clerk to Justice Breyer, Judge Jackson’s experience, perspective, and voice will be a valuable addition to the bench. I applaud President Biden’s choice and commend his commitment to ensuring that our nation’s highest court better reflects the nation itself.”