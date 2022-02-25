Transportation Commission awards nearly $31 million in contracts in February

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded nearly $31 million in contracts for 11 Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its February 17 business meeting.

Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors was awarded a nearly $5.4 million bid for a project involving milling, paving, placing a wearing course and other work on approximately 8.5 miles of both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Johnson County. The project has a contracted completion date of June 2023.

The Commission awarded a $3.6 million bid from Northern Improvement Company out of Fargo, North Dakota, for a project involving milling, paving, guardrail, and other work on over 8 miles of U.S. Highway 85 in Weston County. The contracted completion date is October 2023.

Reiman Corp., based out of Cheyenne, was awarded a $3.6 million bid for a project involving bridge rehabilitation, paving, grading, guardrail and other work in various locations within Converse, Johnson, Natrona and Platte Counties. The contracted completion date is July 2023.

The Commission awarded a $2.3 million bid to H-K Contractors, Inc. out of Idaho Falls, Idaho, for a project involving paving, chip seal, and other work at various locations within Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. The contracted completion date is August 2022.

Also in Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties, Cowley-based S&L Industrial was awarded a $507,610 bid for a striping project. The expected completion date is October 2022.

S&L Industrial was also awarded a $431,800 bid for striping work in various locations within Albany, Carbon, Crook, Laramie, Sheridan and Weston Counties. The contracted completion date is September 2022.

The Commission awarded a $207,955 bid from Traffic Safety Services, Inc. out of Bismarck, North Dakota, for a striping project in various locations within Campbell, Crook, Sheridan and Weston Counties. The contracted completion date is October 2022.

All of the above projects are funded primarily using Federal dollars.

Four projects awarded during the February meeting are funded primarily using state dollars:

- Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company was awarded a bid of nearly $5.4 million for a project involving milling, paving and other work on just over 10 miles of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 in Park County. The contracted completion date is October 2022.

- Mountain Construction Company was also awarded a $4.7 million bid for a project involving paving, milling and other work on over 8 miles of Wyoming Highway 789 in Fremont County. The contracted completion date is October 2022.

- Cheyenne-based Knife River was awarded a $3.7 million bid for a project involving paving, bridge rehabilitation, milling, signing and other work on 4.6 miles of U.S. Highway 26 in Goshen and Platte Counties. The contracted completion date is June 2023.

- Gillette-based S&S Builders was awarded a $792,729 bid for a project involving structure repair, grading and other work at the Interstate 90 bridge over the U.S. Highway 16 Interchange near Buffalo in Johnson County. The contracted completion date is October 2022.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. February’s meeting saw an average of two and a half bids per project, with a total of eight bids from Wyoming contractors and three bids from out-of-state contractors.

