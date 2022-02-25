SR 189 flyover ramps open in Nogales

NOGALES – As crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation continue working on improvements to State Route 189 in Nogales, the flyover ramps connecting SR 189 and Interstate 19 are now open to traffic.

The ramps connect northbound and southbound directions where the highways intersect, which will improve safety and the flow of international commerce.

Work on the $134 million project that began in May 2020 will continue through March. Drivers should expect construction activity on SR 189, known locally as Mariposa Road, which is a 3.75-mile long highway linking the international border and I-19.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/SR189.