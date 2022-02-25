Shelli Hendricks of Blue Horizon Solutions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How do you want to be remembered? What legacy do you want to leave? Everyday words and actions create a cumulative impact on the people and environment around us. Over time, this becomes our legacy.

Where the water meets the sky at the horizon there is unlimited potential.

Shelli Hendricks is an executive coach and the founder of Blue Horizon Solutions. Shelli works with leaders to unlock extraordinary team performance, personal effectiveness and organizational excellence.

“We are a learning organization,” says Shelli. “Prominently featured is this idea of learn, lead, leave a legacy. All improvement or growth that we want to see in ourselves and in our teams or organizations begins with learning. Learning is the foundation for leading transformation and sustainable positive change for individuals, teams, organizations, communities and beyond.

Shelli’s background is in instructional design and education for corporate audiences, designing training programs and professional leadership development programs.

Shelli has served as an instructional designer, executive coach, organization consultant and strategic business partner inside Fortune 500 companies. Shelli has built global teams, managed global executive coaching practices, delivered leadership programs for high potential future leaders at every level in organizations, and coached executive teams through strategic business transformations.

“What I do is develop enriched content and programs that give people a customized learning journey,” says Shelli. “The learner is in the driver's seat, whether they're an individual leader in an organization or a team of leaders in an organization. When we learn a new skill or capability, and then that forms the foundation for good, strong, capable leadership to emerge, that is authentic and genuine.”

If an organization is operating on every cylinder, their people are happy and highly productive and connected and engaged with meaningful work. It’s less management and more creativity, innovation, collaboration and communication. There is a foundation of trust in place.

“To diagnose a culture, you ask people: how do you view leadership? How do you view your supervisor? How well does your team work together?” says Shelli. “Leaders grow future leaders. When you have a culture that fosters leadership growth, everyone wins.”

Close Up Radio will feature Shelli Hendricks in an interview with Jim Masters on March 1st at 12pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on March 8th at 12pm EST

