Intermx Hires Clint Daniels as Vice President of Modeling and Forecasting
CityCast and Intermx are at the forefront of developing nationwide travel metrics...”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermx, a leading population intelligence and software company, announced today that Clint Daniels will join the company in the newly-created role of Vice President of Modeling and Forecasting.
Intermx develops population mobility data and software solutions featuring high-value analytics, insights, and tools to help organizations make better, more actionable decisions. Intermx is the leading provider of location-based population mobility solutions for the out-of-home advertising industry in the United States and is expanding its focus to include industry verticals such as travel and tourism, transportation and mobility solutions, retail, real estate, and improved decision making for municipal planners.
As the company’s Vice President of Modeling and Forecasting, Daniels will manage modeling for the company’s renowned Transport Foundry CityCast product that helps city planning and the transportation industry leverage insights about the past and present to test out different futures to make more informed decisions.
“I’m super excited to be leading the next wave of the CityCast system,” said Daniels. “CityCast and Intermx are at the forefront of developing nationwide travel metrics that can be used to improve public decision making, our environment, and people’s daily lives in every neighborhood and city in the country.”
“We are so excited that Clint is now part of our team,” said Josie Kressner, Intermx SVP of Data. “His experience working on both the public and private sides of transportation and city planning gives him invaluable intuition as he crafts the CityCast ecosystem going forward.”
Clint is a leading voice in travel demand modeling and transportation planning. He has been on the front lines of building software, transportation models, and urban data applications for the last twenty years. He has helped elected officials, planners, and communities make more informed infrastructure investment and policy decisions using data and analytics. He has significant experience across the public sector in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Diego and in the private sector as a consultant supporting cities and regions all over the US.
Clint’s commitment to innovation and standardization in travel demand modeling and forecasting is a driving force in his work. In 2012, Clint was one of the three individuals who started the ActivitySim consortium. ActivitySim focused on standardizing travel demand model development. Clint was also the first chairman of the Zephyr Foundation. Zephyr is a 501(c)3 non-profit that brings together travel modeling professionals from across the globe to discuss, share, and discovery new methods in travel demand modeling. Clint is also active in local planning in his home town of San Diego serving as an elected member of community planning group and serving on the board of a local transportation and housing affordability non-profit, Circulate San Diego.
About Intermx®
Founded in 2017, Intermx provides “Population Intelligence” to partners in advertising, government, tourism, transportation engineering, and retail. Powered by geospatial technology, data scientists, engineers, and experts in UX, Intermx delivers population mobility insights via its data enablement platform. The Intermx suite of proprietary solutions provides historical, real-time, normative, and predictive information about population movement that helps organizations make better decisions, while preserving consumer privacy.
