From Palestine With Art - Collateral Event of the 59th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia

In Pursuit of Utopia #7 by Nabil Anani, courtesy of Zawyeh gallery

WOODBRIDGE, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first Palestinian museum in the Western Hemisphere, Palestine Museum US today announced its selection as an official Collateral Event of Biennale Arte 2022, the world’s largest and most prestigious art event. Collateral Events are part of the 59th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia curated by Cecilia Alemani.

“We are proud to be selected to participate in La Biennale Arte 2022,” said Faisal Saleh, founder and executive director of the four-year old Palestine Museum US. “This gives us a great opportunity to fulfill our mission of celebrating and showcasing Palestinian artistic excellence and telling the Palestinian story to a global audience through the arts.”

The Museum’s exhibition, titled “From Palestine With Art,” features nineteen Palestinian artists residing in Palestine and countries around the world. “From Palestine With Art proudly shows international art world works by Palestinian artists practicing today,” explains Nancy Nesvet, head curator of Palestine Museum US and exhibition curator “looking to the present and future, showing the enduring beauty of Palestine and earning their deserved place in the global arts arena”.

The nineteen participating artists represent wide diversity in geography, demographics, and artistic language. The exhibition features painting, including nine portraits of Palestinians prominent in arts and literature; installation, sculpture, photography, and a floor length historic map of Palestine. A live olive tree hung with keys from Palestinian refugees’ homes that signify the right of return. An audio program presents recorded Palestinian oral histories and a continuous stream of Palestinian music.

About Palestine Museum US

Palestine Museum US opened its doors on April 22, 2018 as an independent non-profit organization, founded by Palestinian American businessman Faisal Saleh. Four years later, it continues to be the only Palestinian museum in the Americas with over 1,000 square feet of permanent exhibition space. Its 6,500 square foot galleries feature over 200 works of art by more than fifty artists, in addition to embroidery pieces, thobes (traditional Palestinian dresses), murals, books and artifacts. The museum has hosted music concerts, film screenings, plays, lectures, artist talks and openings. Currently the museum holds regular weekly virtual events, and a weekly film festival attended by large audiences in more than 30 countries.

Dates: April 23, 2022-November 27, 2022

Location: Palazzo Mora, Room 8, Strada Nova 3659, 30121 Venezia VE Italy

Contact information:

Faisal Saleh, Founder and Executive Director

FasialSaleh@PalestineMuseum.US

+1 203 530-2248

The Story of Palestine Museum US