Palestinian-Japanese Soprano Mariam Tamari to tour U.S. East Coast with Palestinian Pianist Fadi Deeb

Internationally-acclaimed Palestinian-Japanese opera singer Mariam Tamari to give a series of three concerts on the East Coast hosted by the Palestine Museum US

WOODBRIDGE, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodbridge, CT, April 8, 2019 --- Internationally-acclaimed Palestinian-Japanese opera singer Mariam Tamari will give a series of three concerts on the East Coast hosted by the Palestine Museum US. She will be accompanied by award-winning pianist Dr. Fadi Deeb of Bir Zeit University / Edward Said Conservatory.

With thriving careers, Tamari and Deeb are two of the most accomplished artists of Palestinian origin in the world of classical music today. Celebrating both their cultural and musical roots, the musicians invite audiences on a luminous journey of art song, piano, and poetry from Palestine, Japan, France, and Italy. The program includes “Two Poems by Mahmoud Darwish,” one of Tamari’s original compositions, “Ya Leili” with lyrics by Jarbra Ibrahim Jabra and music by Agnes Bashir, among other Palestinian, Japanese, French and Italian art songs and arias.

On Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m. Mariam Tamari and Fadi Deeb will perform at the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music (Brown Hall) in Boston, MA.

On Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m., the duo will hold a recital in the Auditorium of the French Embassy in Washington D.C.

Tamari and Deeb will conclude their musical tour with a performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday May 19 at the Palestine Museum US (1764 Litchfield Turnpike) in Woodbridge, CT. The Museum is located just outside of New Haven, approximately 1.5 hours from New York City and 45 minutes from Hartford.

“This tour is a unique opportunity to showcase the artistic excellence of Palestinians,” said Faisal Saleh, Executive Director of the Palestine Museum US. “There is an information vacuum when it comes to Palestine and Palestinians. The Museum goes a long way in addressing this issue.”

Born to a Palestinian father (painter Vladimir Tamari) and a Japanese mother, Paris-based opera star Mariam Tamari has been making international headlines since touring with the Palestine National Orchestra for their historical debut in 2010. She has performed for King Abdullah and Queen Rania of Jordan, the Emperor and Empress of Japan, as well as three Prime Ministers of Japan and one Prime Minister of Palestine. Mariam was guest of honor at the 25th Anniversary Gala of the Cairo Opera House, and has performed as soloist with orchestras in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the U.S. In 2015, she was the subject of the NHK World documentary film “My Song, My Palestine,” and later, featured in the Aljazeera documentary “Diaspora Symphony.”

Selected as one of the “100 Most Influential Arab Women” by Arabian Business in 2017, Mariam graduated with honors from Bryn Mawr College, USA, where she studied philosophy and music. She has composed songs on poetry by Mahmoud Darwish, and writes the long-running monthly column “Mornings in Palestine” in the foremost Japanese literary journal, Subaru. In 2020, she will tour the UK singing the title role of Madame Butterfly.

Pianist Fadi Deeb, born in Haifa, recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Grant, has distinguished himself in numerous competitions, capturing the 1st prize at the Marcel Khalife Competition and the Roma Per Jerusalem Competition (2008), Palest’In & out (2015) and Ackerman Chamber Music Competition (2015). He delivered his American concerto debut with the Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra playing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1. Dr. Deeb graduated from Stony Brook University, receiving the degree Doctor of Musical Arts.

Dr. Fadi Deeb albums include the groundbreaking CD “The Piano Music of Palestinian Composers” (Gideon Boss Musikproduction, 2017), which was the first recording in history to anthologize piano pieces by Palestinian composers. Dr. Deeb’s “Piano Music by Amin Nasser, volume 1” was released in 2018 by the Edward Said Conservatory of Music (Ramallah).

The Palestine Museum US is an independent nonpolitical, nonreligious, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. It is the first Palestinian museum in the Western Hemisphere. Launched in April 2018 by Palestinian-American businessman and entrepreneur Faisal Saleh, the museum features paintings, sculptures, traditional textile art, historical documents, photography, film, oral histories, mixed and digital media, literary arts, public lectures, and live performances.

Single tickets for all three tour concerts range from $35 – $70 and can be purchased online at https://www.palestinemuseum.us/events, or by calling the Palestine Museum at 203-530-2248.



