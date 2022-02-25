Early access permits available for some Game and Fish Commission lands in Dubois

Lander - For a second year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open some Commission-owned lands in the Dubois area one day early to random draw recipients.

Last year was a trial year for this early access onto the Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Kirk Inberg/Kevin Roy Wildlife Habitat Management Area (WHMA). It was very successful and will be instituted this year with an increased number of permission slips being issued. Early access by permission slip began as a solution to help mitigate wildlife stress amid the growing popularity of spring antler hunting that Game and Fish personnel have observed for many years across Wyoming, including the Dubois area.

“The positive comments received last year from those who drew the early entry permits and those who came out for the standard opener the following day illustrated how successful this change was. The “landrush mentality” observed in previous years was nonexistent with the permission slips and individuals were able to spend an enjoyable day with friends and family,” says Habitat and Access Supervisor Brian Parker.

Lander Region Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter says, “Our primary concern is the impact on wildlife. We have had numerous reports and observations of wildlife- elk, deer, and moose becoming quite stressed due to the sudden appearance of large numbers of antler hunters and vehicles. These groups of wildlife are often pushed between groups of antler hunters/vehicles throughout the day rather than moving off the WMA/WHMA to desired and open locations.”

Hunter went on to say, “the reaction by wintering wildlife last year was also noted as groups of elk and deer moved slowly off of winter range and into open areas off of the WMA/WHMA on their own rather than being pushed around into undesirable locations.”

From February 15 - April 15, anyone may apply for a free permission slip through the Game and Fish Access Yes program to access these areas on May 15, 2022.

Forty permission slips, up from twenty-five last year, will be randomly issued by May 3, 2022, allowing the recipient to take one motorized vehicle and up to three additional occupants into the Spence and Moriarity WMA and Kirk Inberg/Kevin Roy WHMA human presence closure area a day prior to the general opening date to hike, fish, and/or collect shed antlers.

Applications may be submitted online now and the early opening rules can be found by navigating from the Game and Fish homepage https://wgfd.wyo.gov to Public Access - Hunter Management Areas and selecting the Spence and Moriarity WMA or Kirk Inberg/Kevin Roy WHMA. These areas, as well as the other Commission-owned lands in the Dubois area, will open to the public as they always have at 8 a.m. on May 16th.

For more information please contact Brian Parker or Jason Hunter at 307-332-2688.

