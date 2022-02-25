Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,019 in the last 365 days.

Bighorn sheep studies continue in region

Laramie -

Laramie Region wildlife personnel fitted GPS collars on more than two dozen bighorn sheep ewes in the Laramie Peak and Douglas Creek herds in February. Collared bighorn sheep in the Laramie Peak herd are part of an ongoing disease surveillance study that hopes to identify respiratory pathogens that are known to affect bighorn sheep. Data from the Douglas Creek herd will be used in habitat selection to prioritize future habitat projects, and will provide resource use comparisons pre- and post-Mullen Creek fire. Biologists also hope to potentially identify issues that may be linked to population stagnation in this herd.  

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Bighorn sheep studies continue in region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.