Bighorn sheep studies continue in region

Laramie -

Laramie Region wildlife personnel fitted GPS collars on more than two dozen bighorn sheep ewes in the Laramie Peak and Douglas Creek herds in February. Collared bighorn sheep in the Laramie Peak herd are part of an ongoing disease surveillance study that hopes to identify respiratory pathogens that are known to affect bighorn sheep. Data from the Douglas Creek herd will be used in habitat selection to prioritize future habitat projects, and will provide resource use comparisons pre- and post-Mullen Creek fire. Biologists also hope to potentially identify issues that may be linked to population stagnation in this herd.

- WGFD -