Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,019 in the last 365 days.

District 12 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utility

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed due to flooding and a downed utility:

Greene County:

Washington County:

  • Almond Road (Route 2019) in Ellsworth Borough between Route 917 and Chestnut Street is closed due to flooding.

  • Little Creek Road (Route 2047) between Highland Ridge Road in West Bethlehem Township and Fisher Hollow Road in Amwell Township is closed due to flooding.

  • Little Creek Road (Route 2047) in West Bethlehem Township between Ten Mile Road and Highland Ridge Road is closed due to flooding.

Westmoreland County:

  • Route 381 in Ligonier Township between Club Stable Road and the intersection of Route 30 is closed due to flooding.

  • Jefferson School Road (Route 2008) between Caven Road in Cook Township and Darlington Rector Road in Ligonier Township is closed due to a downed utility.

As issues are addressed, roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.  For the latest information on roadway closures and conditions, please visit www.511PA.com.  511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.  511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # #

You just read:

District 12 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utility

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.