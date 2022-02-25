District 12 Road Closures Due to Flooding, Downed Utility

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT is advising motorists that portions of the following state roadways are closed due to flooding and a downed utility:

Greene County:

Washington County:

Almond Road (Route 2019) in Ellsworth Borough between Route 917 and Chestnut Street is closed due to flooding.

Little Creek Road (Route 2047) between Highland Ridge Road in West Bethlehem Township and Fisher Hollow Road in Amwell Township is closed due to flooding.

Little Creek Road (Route 2047) in West Bethlehem Township between Ten Mile Road and Highland Ridge Road is closed due to flooding.

Westmoreland County:

Route 381 in Ligonier Township between Club Stable Road and the intersection of Route 30 is closed due to flooding.

Jefferson School Road (Route 2008) between Caven Road in Cook Township and Darlington Rector Road in Ligonier Township is closed due to a downed utility.

As issues are addressed, roadways will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

