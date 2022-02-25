Submit Release
UPDATE: PennDOT Restricts Certain Vehicles on Interstates in NEPA

February 25, 2022 Update: 9:15 AM   Below you will find the updated restrictions for interstates in District 4.

  • Interstate 80 west of Interstate 81 – Removed Tier 4 restriction but the 45 MPH and commercial right lane only will remain in place.
  • Interstate 81 in Lackawanna Luzerne and Susquehanna counties - Removed Tier 1 restriction but the 45 MPH and commercial right lane only will remain in place.

  The Tier 1 restriction will remain in place for the following interstates:

  • Interstate 80, east of Interstate 81 to the New Jersey border;
  • Interstate 84; and
  • Interstate 380

