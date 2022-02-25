UPDATE: PennDOT Restricts Certain Vehicles on Interstates in NEPA

​

February 25, 2022 Update: 9:15 AM Below you will find the updated restrictions for interstates in District 4.

Interstate 80 west of Interstate 81 – Removed Tier 4 restriction but the 45 MPH and commercial right lane only will remain in place.

Interstate 81 in Lackawanna Luzerne and Susquehanna counties - Removed Tier 1 restriction but the 45 MPH and commercial right lane only will remain in place.

The Tier 1 restriction will remain in place for the following interstates: