UPDATE: PennDOT Restricts Certain Vehicles on Interstates in NEPA
February 25, 2022 Update: 9:15 AM Below you will find the updated restrictions for interstates in District 4.
- Interstate 80 west of Interstate 81 – Removed Tier 4 restriction but the 45 MPH and commercial right lane only will remain in place.
- Interstate 81 in Lackawanna Luzerne and Susquehanna counties - Removed Tier 1 restriction but the 45 MPH and commercial right lane only will remain in place.
The Tier 1 restriction will remain in place for the following interstates:
- Interstate 80, east of Interstate 81 to the New Jersey border;
- Interstate 84; and
- Interstate 380