Roads in Mercer County Closed Due to Storm Damage

​Several state-owned roads in Mercer County are closed due to trees or utilities brought down by the winter weather.

The following roadways are closed to through traffic:

  • Route 62 – Closed from Dean Road to Booher Road/North Reeds Furnace Road in Sandy Lake Township;
  • Route 173 – Closed from Route 965 in Worth Township to McComb Road (Route 2009) in Sand Lake Township;
  • McDowell Road/Schaller Road (Route 3041) – Closed from Hamburg Road (Route 4014) to Rutledge Road (Route 3022) in Delaware Township;
  • Baker Hill Road (Route 4024) – Closed from Route 58 to Hamburg Road (Route 4014) in Delaware Township; and
  • Glenn School (Route 1012) – Closed from Route 173 to Dean Road/Swamp Road in Sandy Lake Township.

The roadways are expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

