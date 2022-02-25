Route 88 Bridge Over Whiteley Creek Lane Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to advise motorists of single lane restrictions on the Route 88 Bridge over Whiteley Creek. Restrictions will begin on Monday, February 28 and will continue through Friday, March 11. Alternating one-way traffic control utilizing flaggers will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform subsurface borings for structure replacement.

Crews from Navarro and Wright Consulting Engineers Inc.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #