SCDSS Announces New Greenwood County Director

February 25, 2022 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Fran Broome as the new Greenwood County DSS Director.

Broome has been employed with DSS for 14 years, 11 of which were spent in Economic Services in Anderson County where she served in many roles. In 2019, she became the Abbeville County Director, where she served two years, until her promotion to Greenwood.

“Serving others has always been a passion of mine,” said Broome. “It was not until I became a county director that I realized working for DSS is more of a calling for me. Even on the hardest days, I can always look back and reflect on the importance of my job and the impact our team of professionals makes in the lives of children, families and vulnerable adults that we serve in South Carolina each day.”

Broome is a native of Williamston where she resides with her husband, Tim, two children J.D. and Mattison, and two pets. She is a 1993 graduate of Belton-Honea Path High School and a 1997 graduate of Anderson University where she received a bachelor’s degree in music. During her time working at Anderson County DSS, she went on to obtain her Master of Science in Psychology from the University of Phoenix.

Broome is looking forward to working with the community in Greenwood and establishing relationships with community partners to help assist and serve clients in the area.

For more information on DSS services available for Greenwood County and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

