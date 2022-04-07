Michael Memoirs of A Whosoever
Michael W. Barras was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, but calls Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi home. He came to live in California in 1960 where he now resides and pastors The Love of God Church.
Pastor Barras has had a love for music since his childhood. In 1965 he began his singing career in various nightclubs in Los Angeles, California, and was successful in recording two records. After singing for several years in the secular world, Michael Barras changed his lifestyle.
In 1975 he became a member of Strait-Way Apostolic Church under the leadership of Elder C.C. Queen, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, and eventually Assistant Pastor. In 1986 he was called to pastor The Love of God Church. In 1990 he received his Doctorate Degree in Theology from the Total Word Concept Institute. In September 1994 he was inspired by God to produce his first album entitled "Power Over The Storm",
Contemporary Gospel Music/featuring the #1 (wedding) song "The Miracle Is You", on his own LOGC label. This album contains ten (10) original songs performed, written, and arranged by Michael W. Barras.
His book "Memoirs Of A Whosoever" is available on Amazon.
