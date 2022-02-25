AV-Comparatives tests Anti-Virus Software protection against the Hermetic Wiper malware

Logo AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives tested against Hermetic Wiper

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

Austrian IT-security testing lab AV-Comparatives has tested protection against the recently-emerged Hermetic Wiper malware.

It is good to see that all tested AV-Vendors blocked effectively against emerging threats like Hermetic Wiper.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data-wiping malware has been used in international targeted attacks. Its aim is not to steal money or data, but simply to make victims’ computers unusable. To do this, it abuses the services of a legitimate company that makes disk partitioning software. This type of utility can create, modify and delete the data storage areas (partitions) of a computer’s system disk. Hermetic Wiper makes (unauthorised) use of this useful utility program to corrupt the system disk’s boot information, meaning that the computer cannot start up. The malware then overwrites the partitions on the disk, making the data on them unreadable, even if the disk is transferred to an uninfected computer.

In an attempt to avoid detection, Hermetic Wiper also makes use of a digital code-signing certificate (an indicator of genuine, non-malicious software), which was apparently stolen.

AV-Comparatives has run a malware protection test of programs made by vendors in both its Consumer and Enterprise Main Test Series for protection against variants of Hermetic Wiper. These are:

Enterprise Endpoint Security Vendors
Acronis, Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Elastic, ESET, Fortinet, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, Microsoft, Sophos, Trellix, VIPRE, VMware and WatchGuard.

Consumer Anti-Virus Vendors
Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, McAfee, Microsoft, NortonLifeLock, Panda, Total Defense, TotalAV, Trend Micro and VIPRE.

The Hermetic Wiper malware threats have been tested using the Real-World Protection Test framework, developed by AV-Comparatives.
Date and Time of testing: 25 February 2022, 1530 CET.

All of the tested products were able to protect the system effectively against multiple variants of the Hermetic Wiper malware.

General Advise:

In any conflicts, not only the current ones, an increase of cyberthreats is possible for authorities, institutions and organizations. In addition, an increased threat situation can be expected for all companies and organizations that are located in geographical exposed regions or have a recognizable relationship with them (e.g. trading partners, etc.). Furthermore, disinformation campaigns might be used. It must be taken into account that cyber operations are can be carried out in the phase of preparation of possible escalation stages, such as armed conflicts.

The implementation of the internationally available recommendations is strongly recommended.

Using strong Cybersecurity software and a list of proven measures to strengthen cyber resilience has been published by AV-Comparatives, ENISA and CERT-EU.

https://www.av-comparatives.org/enterprise
https://www.enisa.europa.eu/publications/boosting-your-organisations-cyber-resilience

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives tests Anti-Virus Software protection against the Hermetic Wiper malware

Distribution channels: Human Rights, IT Industry, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 720 115542
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives testet den Schutz von Anti-Viren-Software gegen die Malware Hermetic Wiper
AV-Comparatives tests Anti-Virus Software protection against the Hermetic Wiper malware
AV-Comparatives Awards 2021 for Malwarebytes
View All Stories From This Author