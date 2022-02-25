Antarctic Wastelands Joins The Outlaw Ocean Music Project and Journalist Ian Urbina, Inspiring a New Wave of Depth
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartfelt video, producer Antarctic Wastelands shares his personal connection to The Outlaw Ocean Music Project and explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea.
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Antarctic Wastelands is the ambient music moniker of Hong Kong-based producer Ben Tatlow. Focusing primarily on environmental themes of beauty, desolation and the diverse nature in between, his music has been described as “frozen ambient soundscapes that are meant to get lost within” by Rural Sounds.
His 2020 collaboration with The Outlaw Ocean Music Project resulted in “The Way of the Sea.” The EP carries the listener through a mosaic of emotions with each track designed to hold the weight of injustices offshore.
In the video posted by The Outlaw Ocean Project, Antarctic Wastelands discusses his creative process and reflects on Urbina’s reporting in his 2019 book The Outlaw Ocean.
“Through all of this my aim was to create a mini story of sorts…with the first half exploring these ‘invisible people’ being cut off from legal systems, experiencing darkness and hopelessness,” Antarctic Wastelands said. “And with the second half of the EP, the two tracks ‘Found’ and ‘Antarctic Storms’ musically depict the Antarctic Chase that Ian experienced, which for me really brought to life this outlaw nature of the ocean.”
Antarctic Wastelands also shared his personal connection to the project, adding, “Living in Hong Kong, one of the busiest ports in the world… I felt very close to home in reading many of these stories.”
“The Way of the Sea” by Antarctic Wastelands is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
Behind The Music: Antarctic Wastelands | #TheOutlawOceanMusicProject | Ian Urbina