Asheesh Gupta joins Pluto7 as Head of Enterprise Architecture
I’m thrilled to join Pluto7, a truly innovative organization that brings business transformation with its unique supply chain solutions.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluto7 is pleased to welcome Asheesh Gupta as its Head of Enterprise Architecture. With over 20+ years of experience and has proven expertise in domains such as Transformational Digital Innovation, Data Science/Engineering, Analytics, and ERP Systems Asheesh is bringing a new perspective to Pluto7, one that is taking a leadership role in solving the complex business challenges in today’s supply chain operations.
Previously, Asheesh has worked in different roles such as Technology Consulting, Program Direction, and many more and has successfully led multi-year Service Delivery Engagements for clients across the globe spanning across different verticals. Gupta comes with Technology Consulting exposure in Cross-Cultural Business Environments which is evident in his association with organizations like Accenture Solutions, FUJITSU (Australia), Bluefin Technologies (UK), INFOSYS, and SIEMENS. Working closely with CTOs and top leadership, Asheesh has also attained specialization developing a Center of Excellence (CoEs), Technology Competencies, and various other technical offerings shaping the near-future of data and analytics.
“I’m thrilled to join Pluto7, a truly innovative organization that brings business transformation with its unique supply chain solutions. Pluto7 is on its way to disrupt the supply chain industry with game-changing solutions. I’m delighted to be part of this high-energy and passionate team of innovators. Looking forward to a fantastic journey ahead.” said Asheesh Gupta.
Along with proficiency in big data analytics, Asheesh also has acquired skills in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning for image recognition with extensive work experience on Cloud platforms such as GCP and AWS. Gupta has also successfully delivered SAP solutions and large-scale SAP transformation programs. Building enterprise technology architecture and strong service delivery experience for large ERP programs have been a few of the core focus areas for Asheesh and Pluto7 is excited to grow with Asheesh’s leadership.
Pluto7 is a solutions company working closely and having partnered with Google Cloud to solve problems in Supply Chain operations while leveraging its customized AI/ML models. Pluto7 has worked with over 125+ Customers having successfully delivered the results across verticals by transforming their supply chains through centralized intelligence platforms. Pluto7 is elated to have Asheesh Gupta on board as his expertise and perspective on all things data and analytics is an asset to the global Pluto7 team. The leadership at Pluto7 is happy to have such pillars in the organization who can guide with confidence and have the propensity to scale out across industries and regions. Here’s to looking towards immense growth this year and playing among the exciting world of AI/ML with Pluto7’s growing team!
About Pluto7
Pluto7 is a tech-enabled solutions company that ignites digital transformation across Supply Chains using AI/ML. With Google Cloud’s robust and inventive data ingestion capabilities, Pluto7 is able to build upon their ML solutions with ease allowing for more streamlined connectivity so that their customers can accelerate their digital transformation journey all while minimizing risk. Pluto7 solves global-scale problems leveraging Smart Analytics in a simplistic way while ensuring security and data governance. Pluto7 services and AI solutions deliver innovation and intelligence to build a data-driven future. Pluto7 helps customers enable various Data Management processes and Smart Analytics frameworks to unify their data and move it to the cloud so that it’s ready for AI and ML applications. For more information visit https://pluto7.com/
