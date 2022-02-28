Solvent-Free Rust Prevention for Aerospace Industry

Submit Release
HinderRUST S4.0: Rust Prevention for Aerospace

"HinderRUST truly keeps the world moving!” — Gregg Reick, President and Chief Engineer of Fluoramics

Aircraft, airplanes, jets, flight vehicles, rockets, space exploration vehicles, spacecraft, and flight simulators all have unique concerns with rust protection

HinderRUST is a great tool for the aerospace industry. Being solvent free, it can be used inside and outside rockets, spacecraft, and aircraft to lubricate moving parts and stop rust.”
— Gregg Reick, President and Chief Engineer of Fluoramics
WINONA, MINN., USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rust prevention in the aerospace industry requires special products, especially when it comes to corrosion control on sensitive aircraft engines, components, and related parts. The manufacturing and maintenance of aircraft, airplanes, jets, flight vehicles, rockets, space exploration vehicles, spacecraft, and flight simulators all have unique concerns with rust protection. HinderRUST ®, a popular rust-stopping product by Fluoramics, has many features that make it the lubricating rust stopper in the aerospace industry.

HinderRUST is 100% solvent free which means it lasts longer than other rust stoppers and can even be used in enclosed areas such as inside airplanes or rockets. Use HinderRUST to protect and preserve equipment, and as a maintenance item for those time when you can’t paint.

HinderRUST S4.0 is both a lubricant and a corrosion-stopping agent. It is used as a rust preventative tool and is particularly good at preventing interfacial corrosion or metal-on-metal corrosion. It is used as a maintenance item as it will stop corrosion in its tracks until scheduled maintenance can be completed.

HinderRUST is 100% solvent-free and is safe to use in enclosed areas. As the Science of HinderRUST explains, HinderRUST was engineered using a chemistry that works by displacing water and providing a boundary film between metals, moisture, and air. Its mobility and wetting agents allow it to bond to the treated surfaces and travel beyond the immediate area to which it is applied. That makes it a great maintenance tool for those hard-to-reach areas. “HinderRUST is a great tool for the aerospace industry. Being solvent free, it can be used inside and outside rockets, spacecraft, and commercial and private aircraft to lubricate moving parts while stopping rust. HinderRUST truly keeps the world moving!” said Gregg Reick, President and Chief Engineer of Fluoramics.

Use HinderRUST on:
• Painted, unpainted or rusted metal surfaces
• Battery terminals, wiring, electronics
• Loosening up frozen joints and fasteners
• Protecting moving parts that cannot be painted
• Welding, as HinderRUST is weld-through tested and approved

HinderRUST is quickly applied by brush, sprayer, or roller.

Another Fluoramics product for the Aerospace Industry is LOX-8 thread sealant used to prevent leaks in aerospace fuel and oxygen systems.

Fluoramics, Inc. is a solutions provider manufacturing engineered sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at http://www.fluoramics.com.

Patti Reick
Fluoramics, Inc.
+1 507-205-9216
email us here

HinderRUST Product Overview

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


