Northbound I-275 traffic shift prep work begins tomorrow in Wayne County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

TAYLOR, Mich. - Starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow, northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Northline Road to 5 Mile Road to allow crews to safely install pavement markings along the right lane, shoulder and ramps; install temporary signs; and move the concrete barriers from the left shoulder into the northbound lanes so traffic can share the northbound and southbound lanes. Southbound I-275 will have two lanes open from 7 Mile Road to Northline Road. There will also be intermittent ramp closures for pavement marking applications. Weather permitting, this is expected to take about a week.

On Saturday, March 5, crews will begin shifting southbound traffic onto the reconfigured northbound lanes and will be intermittently closing the ramps to southbound I-275 as part of the traffic shift.

By Monday, March 7, northbound and southbound I-275 will have two lanes open between Northline Road and 5 Mile Road. Northbound barrels will begin near Eureka Road while southbound barrels will begin near 7 Mile Road. All on and off ramps will be accessible with median crossover ramps except when crews are working on specific ramps.

For more information, go to Revive275.org.