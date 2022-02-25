The International Real Estate Federation reacts to unfolding events in Ukraine
Against the backdrop of the unfolding events in Ukraine, FIABCI offers its support to all members impacted by them and calls for a diplomatic resolution.PARIS, FRANCE, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIABCI is offering its full support to all members and their families affected by the rapidly evolving events in Ukraine, emphasising the need for a diplomatic resolution so as to avoid the catastrophic consequences of violent conflict. With members from over 70 countries, including from Ukraine, the world organisation expresses concern over a potential humanitarian crisis.
“Today, when the world has not had space for recovery of COVID (pandemic), a new war risks causing huge humanitarian, social and economic damage not only to Ukraine and Russia but to Europe and the entire world.”, FIABCI World President Jordi Ribó said.
People are the main asset of the International Real Estate Federation. As such, for 70 years, in compliance with its Statutes (Article 3), one of FIABCI’s main purposes is to defend on a worldwide level, the collective, moral, and professional interests of its members, and those of the groups it represents.
“Initiated and founded just after WWII, FIABCI has advocated to restore peace in Europe and worldwide through the exchange of knowledge and experience. FIABCI endorses the message of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and calls on all parties to use exclusively diplomatic means to solve the conflict on the basis of International Law.”, President Ribó added.
Members that have been affected by the conflict in Ukraine are urged to contact the FIABCI Headquarters at fiabcihq@fiabci.org / +33 145 26 37 to discuss how the organisation can best support them and their respective families. FIABCI-Deutschland and FIABCI-Hungary members Michael von Hauff and László Gönczi, along with other members of the organisation, have also offered shelter and transportation to citizens currently fleeing Ukraine, particularly through the Hungarian border. If you need support or are able to provide support to those who need it, please don’t hesitate to contact us as well.
About FIABCI - FIABCI is the world's most representative non-political business networking organisation for all professionals associated with the real estate industry.
Representing over 40 professions, from architects to investors, our mission is to provide our members with access and opportunities to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and conduct business with each other.
FIABCI is known worldwide - both within the industry and among other world organisations that share our same interests, including the United Nations, with whom we hold special consultative status at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).
We support the implementation of the United Nations' New Urban Agenda, in particular, the Sustainable Development Goal #11: To Make Cities and Human Settlements Inclusive, Safe, Resilient and Sustainable.
