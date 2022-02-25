Application Security Market Utilizes Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning For Effective Threat Detection

Application Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Application Security Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Application security market trends include the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) which are increasingly being used to prevent attacks in the web or mobile-based applications. AI can be used to automating threat detection and respond more effectively than a traditional software-driven approach. AI-based cybersecurity will train itself continuously and independently gather the data across the enterprise information systems through that data it analyses and performs correlation of patterns across billions of signals relevant to the cyberattacks and solve the issue. For instance, Fortinet, a California-based security solutions company provides solutions from network and web application security to threat protection for IT infrastructure. Fortinet’s AI-based product, FortiWeb, is a web application firewall that uses machine learning and two layers of statistical probabilities for detecting attacks and threats.

The global application security market size is expected to grow from $7.67 billion in 2021 to $9.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The change in the mobile application security market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $21.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.2%.

Increased security breaches at the business application level contribute to the application security market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Keepnetlabs, a UK-based security firm, announced a data leak that exposed nearly 5 billion records. Moreover, Microsoft disclosed a data breach that exposed 250 million entries attributing to the misconfiguration of an internal customer support database. Application security enhances the security of the web and mobile-based applications that can mitigate some of the breaches through the application. Thus, the rising security breaches at the business application level drove the market for the application security market.

Major players covered in the global application security industry are IBM Corporation, Synopsys, Checkmarx, Veracode, MicroFocus, WhiteHat Security, Rapid7, Contrast Security, Qualys, Trustwave, Acunetix, HCL Software, Cisco Systems, Capgemini, Onapsis, Gitlab, CAST software, VMware, OneSpan, Imperva, F5 Inc, NowSecure, Pradeo, Lookout, Data Therorem, Zimperium, Kryptowire, Appthority, NSFocus, N-Stalker and Pradeo.

TBRC’s global application security market report is segmented by solution into web application security, mobile application security, by testing type into static application security testing, dynamic application security testing, interactive application security testing, by end-user into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government and defense, healthcare, retail, education, others.

The application security market report is segmented by solution into web application security, mobile application security, by testing type into static application security testing, dynamic application security testing, interactive application security testing, by end-user into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government and defense, healthcare, retail, education, others.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC