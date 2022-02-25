Creatio’s SVP of Global Channels was Recognized in the CRN Top Channel Chiefs List
CRN has named Alex Donchuk, SVP, Global Channels, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list.BOSTON, MA, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, MA — February 25, 2022 — Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Alex Donchuk, SVP, Global Channels, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.
A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.
Donchuk’s 16-year career has focused on the sales of enterprise software solutions including no-code, CRM, and workflow automation platforms. Of the sixteen years, seven years were spent managing Creatio's channel network. Today, Creatio boasts 750+ partners in 110 countries. Together with the Creatio partner network, Alex helps companies around the world to enhance customer-facing processes and deliver an amazing digital customer experience with Creatio's no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM.
“It is a great honor to be recognized as a 2022 Channel Chief by CRN,” said Alex Donchuk, SVP, Global Channels at Creatio. “We have developed an award-winning partner program that includes unbeatable advantages like the highest commission rates in the industry. We are passionate about partners' growth and collaborate with over 700 organizations globally including GSIs and local integrators. I credit this recognition to our partner community which plays a vital role in our business strategy and the success of clients. Together, we are meeting the surging demands for no-code solutions worldwide.”
“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”
CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
