Creatio Adds AI Assistance to Free Basic Support Plan to Elevate Customer Experience with Always-On Assistance

Creatio’s upgraded no-cost AI Support package delivers faster, always-available assistance that resolves issues accurately and quickly

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, has introduced the AI Support package, an evolved version of its Basic Support package. The enhanced package uses AI-powered responsiveness that acts instantly, classifies requests accurately, and ensures that every customer inquiry receives the right level of attention.This free plan offers a range of self-service options, including access to the Creatio Community, Creatio Academy, the Knowledge Base in the self-service portal, as well as support via the Customer Success Portal and email. With this upgrade, the AI Support package delivers an even more responsive and personalized approach to technical assistance. At its core is an intelligent system that reviews each request, identifies its type and urgency, and provides an immediate, accurate resolution. If the issue requires deeper expertise, the system routes it to the appropriate support tier for further action.AI Support constantly learns from new cases, expanding its knowledge base and improving the quality of responses over time. This means that every interaction becomes faster and more precise, while maintaining the same consistency and reliability that customers expect from Creatio. The upgraded package ensures that each request is handled promptly and resolved effectively, without long queues or unnecessary delays. With this free support plan customers benefit from real-time responses, guided case routing, and intelligent escalation whenever human expertise is needed.With this new advancement, Creatio continues to lead innovation in customer experience and service excellence. This reflects the company’s AI-native and genuine care vision, creating a new standard of responsiveness and reliability. By combining continuous learning with intelligent automation, Creatio ensures that every customer receives the right help at the right moment, every time. Learn more about Creatio’s technical support packages and explore the opportunities each offering provides to find the best fit for your organization’s needs.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows, achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.Learn more about Creatio www.creatio.com

