New generation energy efficient glass-Vacuum insulating glass
QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26) has set the target maintaining the Paris Agreement's goal of keeping the global temperature increase within 1.5 degrees Celsius and gradually reducing the use of coal.
Controlling Greenhouse emission and decreasing the energy consumption is becoming the global strategy,every country is developing new cleaning energy,on the other hand,to decrease the energy consumption.
To decreasing the energy costs of buildings, new glass and profiles were developed,typical glass used now are double glass units with high perfromance low-E coating,and thermal break aluminum windows are also used to help decrease the energy loss through windows.
But with the development of glass technology,it's difficult to further decrease glass thermal conductivity,vacuum glass has started attracted much attention for its revolutionary low thermal conductivity.
Shandong HaanGlas Co.,Ltd, a new company devoted to promote the application of vacuum glass, started to contact world architects,designers,real estate developers to make vacuum insulated glass known by the world.
Vaccum glass has similar structure as normal insulated glass,the difference is, we replaced the 12mm or 16mm air space between glass panels with 0.3mm high vacuum degree space.Said by Mr Han Xiaoqing, general manager of HaanGlas.
The advantage of this 0.3mm vacuum space is, it helped decrease glass total thickness to be only 6.3mm,or 8.3mm, which make it not only suitable for new built projects,but also can be applied in historical building renovation without changing the original structure and building style.
Another feature is, the vacuum space eliminate the heat transmission caused by the heat convection inside the glass.
After strictly third party test,our Vacuum insulated glass can reach 0.47W/M2.K, which is only 1/4 that of normal insulated glass.'
As Glass account about 80% of total windows area,the reduced U value can help decreasing windows U value by 1.0W/M2.K or even more to make our windows more energy efficient.
Mr Han also mentioned that in next 5 years,more than 1 million square meters vacuum glass can be applied ,not only in windows and doors,but also in refrigeration industry.
Refrigerators in supermarket must work 7 *24 hours ,the energy consumption account almost 70% of total ,after changing glass to vacuum insulated glass in refrigerators,the energy used can be reduced by 60-70% and ensure long lifetime of condensers .
Vacuum insulating glass will lead the glass industry to contribute to the greenhouse emission,with the development of new producing technology,production efficiency will be increased significantly and meet the huge market requirement.
Vacuum glass thermal insulation test -HaanGlas