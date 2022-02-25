I-75 bridge project in Monroe County begins Monday

Contact:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing the southbound I-75 ramps at Newport Road for rebuilding.

This work is part of the I-75/Newport Road interchange project. The project includes rebuilding the Newport Road bridge over I-75 and building of roundabouts at each end of the bridge, along with rebuilding ramps at the interchange.

County: Monroe

Highway: I-75

Closest city: Monroe

Start date: 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

Completion date: 3 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022

Traffic restrictions: Southbound I-75 traffic heading for Newport Road will be detoured to Nadeau Road, then northbound I-75 to Newport Road.

Newport Road traffic heading for southbound I-75 will be detoured to northbound US-24, then southbound I-275 to southbound I-75.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-75, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.