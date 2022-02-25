Santia Deck Joins CryoBuilt as newest #CryoBuiltAthlete
CryoBuilt adds its first Female Professional Athlete to the team
I'm excited to be joining the CryoBuilt team. I've been a big fan of cryotherapy for a while now and I know that the CryoBuilt machines provide the best possible experience”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CryoBuilt, the leader in Cryotherapy and the creators of the EVEREST Cryo®, announced today Santia Deck as the company's newest CryoBuilt Athlete. The partnership marks the further expansion of CryoBuilt’s campaign to partner with elite athletes and personalities to help showcase and spread the word on the importance of cryotherapy and recovery for athletes and everyday individuals.
— Santia Deck
Santia Deck is a professional female football player and world-class Sprinter. She has used cryotherapy as part of her training and recovery regiment for the past few years and credits it as a big reason why she's been able to stay healthy and perform at such a high level.
"I'm excited to be joining the CryoBuilt team. I've been a big fan of cryotherapy for a while now and I know that the CryoBuilt machines provide the best possible experience. I'm looking forward to working with the CryoBuilt team and helping to spread the word on how important cryotherapy is for athletes and everyday individuals", says Santia Deck
"We are thrilled to have Santia join the CryoBuilt team. She is an incredible athlete and we know that she will help to spread the word on the importance of cryotherapy for athletes and everyday individuals," said Marcus Wilson, CEO at CryoBuilt.
While the #teamcryobuilt movement of “CryoBuilt Athletes” focuses on elite, professional athletes in sports such as NFL, NBA, MLB, and UFC, its purpose is to educate the masses of the relatively new availability and access to such high tech recovery. CryoBuilt has nearly 200 cryotherapy locations across the USA, many of which are open to the public and very affordable to try as an a-la-carte service or work into a membership for additional savings and benefits.
ABOUT CRYOBUILT
CryoBuilt is the largest manufacturer of electric, whole body cryotherapy systems in the USA. With over 170 (and growing) cryo chambers across the country in a variety of settings, CryoBuilt is the clear market leader with a lot of room for growth.
CryoBuilt is trusted by professional sports organizations and athletes in every major league, including UFC, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, and NCAA. CryoBuilt is also the top choice for leading health & wellness franchises across the country, providing pro level cryo recovery to millions of everyday people seeking relief from aches & pains, muscle recovery, better sleep, and many more benefits once only available to celebrities and pro athletes such as Paris Hilton, Diddy, LeBron James, and more! CryoBuilt is privately owned and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA with 100% USA made and manufactured products.
