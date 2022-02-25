Nutritional Supplements Market Trend, Growth, Size, share And Forecast 2021 - 2027 / Amway, Abbott Nutrition, Nestle
Nutritional Supplements Market
The Nutritional Supplements Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% from 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Nutritional Supplements market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Nutritional Supplements report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Nutritional Supplements market. The Nutritional Supplements report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates Nutritional Supplements at the global and regional levels. The Nutritional Supplements Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% from 2021-2027.
Market Overview
The Prevalence of Obesity and Overweight is rising dramatically across the globe and has nearly tripled since 1975. Obesity is among one of the leading causes of death worldwide as obese people are prone to many serious health conditions and illnesses. For instance, as per CDC, More than 900,000 adult COVID-19 hospitalizations occurred in the United States between the beginning of the pandemic and November 18, 2020. It is estimated that 271,800 (30.2%) of these hospitalizations were attributed to obesity. Globally, the number of people overweight or obese has reached epidemic proportions fueling the growing rates of non-communicable diseases. Lack of proper nutrition is a key factor promoting overweight and obesity. Therefore, the surging awareness about the health benefits of nutritional supplements in the cure of obesity and overweight is leading to the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact
The use of nutritional supplements has been steadily increasing all over the world and additionally, the sales of nutritional supplements have dynamically increased in the wake of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in most of the countries as it was witnessed that poorly nourished individuals are at a greater risk of various bacterial, viral, and other infections.
The Nutritional Supplements Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Product Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into
• Dietary Supplements
• Sports Supplements
• Functional Food
• Others
The functional food segment gathered a major market share of Nutritional Supplements in 2020 and grabbed --% market share. The market of this segment is expected to witness robust growth as functional foods ingredients offer a health benefit beyond basic nutrition for the improvement of outer or inner health. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics categorizes the three main functional foods such as natural products (vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy, fish, and meat), enriched or fortified foods, and synthesized food ingredients
By Form, the market is primarily bifurcated into
• Capsule
• Powder
• Tablet
• Liquid
• Others
The powder segment grabbed a major market in 2020. The high commercial presence of these nutritional supplements in powder form and higher preference for powder as compared to soft gels form across all the age groups are some of the key factors contributing to the largest share of this segment. Moreover, growing consumption of protein powders, green tea, vitamin supplement powders is driving the growth of the powder segment
Nutritional Supplements Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
Based on the estimation, the Asia-Pacific region grabbed a major market share in 2020. Rising awareness about healthy food coupled with a rise in the disposable income of consumers in countries such as India, China, and Japan are leading to the growth of the market. However, the North America region would witness a considerable share as nearly 10% of the U.S. population has nutrition deficiencies. 10.5% population has Vitamin B6 deficiency, while 8.1% have vitamin D deficiency, as revealed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
The major players targeting the market includes
• Amway
• Abbott Nutrition
• Nestle
• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
• American Health
• DSM
• Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques
• DuPont
• Herbalife International of America, Inc
• Glanbia plc.
The degree of competition among prominent regional companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Nutritional Supplements market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
https://univdatos.com/report/nutritional-supplements-market/
About UnivDatos Market Insights
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.
