Judiciary Police warns the public as parcel scam continues
MACAU, February 24 - Members of the public informed the Judiciary Police regarding SMSs from fake courier companies. They were told to log in to the website provided in the SMS, key in their personal information and pay an additional fee as their parcel deliveries were unsuccessful due to disruptions caused by the epidemic.
As similar cases with financial losses were reported to the police earlier, the Judiciary Police asks the public to continue to stay vigilant and safeguard their personal information. If you receive such text messages, remain cautious and verify with the reliable means.
Preventive measures:
- Stay vigilant if you receive any unsolicited phone calls, messages or emails. Verify the sender’s identity through reliable sources when it comes to disclosing your personal and financial information;
- Do not click on any unsolicited links or photos to secure your personal information, and to protect your computers or mobile phones from virus attacks;
- Beware of any phishing websites and check if the web addresses given are identical to the official ones;
- Install and update anti-virus software on your mobile devices and computers regularly;
- Share crime prevention tips with family and friends to protect them from fraud;
- If you suspect you have fallen prey to scam or other crimes, please call the Judiciary Police’s Anti-fraud hotline 8800 7777 or crime report hotline 993 for help.