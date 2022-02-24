Judiciary Police warns the public as parcel scam continues

MACAU, February 24 - Members of the public informed the Judiciary Police regarding SMSs from fake courier companies. They were told to log in to the website provided in the SMS, key in their personal information and pay an additional fee as their parcel deliveries were unsuccessful due to disruptions caused by the epidemic.

As similar cases with financial losses were reported to the police earlier, the Judiciary Police asks the public to continue to stay vigilant and safeguard their personal information. If you receive such text messages, remain cautious and verify with the reliable means.

Preventive measures: