Security Secretary: Macao sees effective anti-smuggling effort

MACAU, February 24 - The Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, today said the Macao Customs Service and the Public Security Police Force had stepped up their enforcement effort, in view of an increase in smuggling activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of a Legislative Assembly standing committee, the Secretary noted an “anti-smuggling work mechanism” shared between the mainland and Macao had been set up in October 2015. It had been effective, judging from the decrease in the number of illegal immigrants recorded in Macao, from more than 2,000 incidences a few years ago, to just above 300 recently.

The security authorities had not so far identified evidence of illegal immigrants from Hong Kong, said Mr Wong.

Goods were smuggled to the mainland via Macao as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as the epidemic-related situation in neighbouring regions had worsened, noted Mr Wong. Such a situation not only hampered Macao’s economic order, but also heightened local risk of an epidemic-related outbreak, Mr Wong added.

The Macao Customs Service had devoted incremental effort to combat illegal immigration, while strengthening its resources for preventing goods from being smuggled into Macao. Steps ranged from enhancing Macao’s patrol vessels and technology, to ensuring the enforcement powers – and the safety of – the enforcement team. The Public Security Police Force would step up patrols near boundary checkpoints, to block suspected smugglers.

Mr Wong urged members of the public to tip off the police, should they have any information on criminal activities.

Reporters also asked questions about steps taken by the Ministry of Public Security of China to crack down on cross-boundary gambling. Mr Wong was also asked about a rumour regarding tightening of visa-issuance measures for individuals from the mainland wishing to travel to Macao.

The Secretary said the authorities had not received any notice on the topics. The Macao Special Administrative Region Government would report to the Central Government were Macao’s tourism industry to face any negative impacts. The right of Mainland residents to travel to Macao would be protected, provided such activity did not infringe any laws on the mainland, he added.