Solar Sister Won Gold in the Inaugural Anthem Awards in Sustainability, Environment, & Climate

Solar Sister wins the Gold in Sustainability, Environment, & Climate in the Inaugural Anthem Awards Solar Sister Logo Solar Sister Entrepreneur Fatma Mziray, Tanzania, greets a customer who has purchased a clean cookstove.

Selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Anthem Awards recognize organizations that are making an impact in their community.

Solar Sister invests in women's leadership. By engaging with women who deeply understand their communities, Solar Sister reaches people who have been missed by business-as-usual energy models.” — Katherine Lucey, Founder, and CEO of Solar Sister