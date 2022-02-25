Solar Sister Won Gold in the Inaugural Anthem Awards in Sustainability, Environment, & Climate
Selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the Anthem Awards recognize organizations that are making an impact in their community.
Solar Sister invests in women's leadership. By engaging with women who deeply understand their communities, Solar Sister reaches people who have been missed by business-as-usual energy models.”GREAT FALLS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Sister announced today that it has won a Gold Award for the Best Service in Sustainability, Environment, & Climate in the Inaugural Anthem Awards.
— Katherine Lucey, Founder, and CEO of Solar Sister
Brought to you by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose & mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. “By amplifying the voices that spark global change, we’re defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities.”
Solar Sister's mission is to eradicate energy poverty through women's sustainable energy entrepreneurship and climate change leadership. Our approach addresses the interlinked issues of gender equality, sustainable energy, poverty, and climate change through a women-driven distribution network. We empower rural women to lead climate action through local, field-based staff who recruit, train & support the women entrepreneurs to deliver solar and clean cooking solutions to off-grid communities.
"We are thrilled to be recognized among the inaugural Anthem Awards as a Gold Winner in the Sustainability, Environment, & Climate Service category!" said Solar Sister CEO Katherine Lucey. "Opening up economic opportunity for women and honoring their wisdom and agency has a positive impact on the women, their families, their communities, and even the world at large. Solar Sister invests in women's leadership and enterprise in off-grid communities. By engaging with women who deeply understand their communities, Solar Sister reaches people who have been missed by business-as-usual energy models."
Solar Sister's goal for 2023 is to support more than 10,000 women in building clean energy businesses to reach more than 10 million people. Solar Sister has four primary focuses: women's economic empowerment, clean energy access for underserved last-mile communities, gender equity, and climate change.
Currently, Solar Sister has more than 6,700 entrepreneurs who have reached over 2.9 million people with clean energy & offset more than 908,394 carbon dioxide equivalent emissions. Solar Sister creates innovative data sets to help women operating in last-mile communities identify customers with the most need.
"It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations, and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community," said Jessica Lauretti, Managing Director, The Anthem Awards. "We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society."
Winners for the inaugural Anthem Awards will be celebrated at the first annual Anthem Voices conference, followed by a star-studded virtual Awards Show on Monday, February 28, 2022. Fans will hear from social impact leaders during the day and then watch the show, featuring memorable moments and hallmark speeches from all the winners at www.anthemawards.com.
The Anthem Awards was launched in response to the prevalence of social good within the national conversation. The inaugural competition received nearly 2,500 entries from 36 countries worldwide. The Anthem Awards define a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities by amplifying the voices that spark global change. A portion of program revenue will fund a new grant program supporting emerging individuals and organizations to advance the causes recognized in the inaugural Anthem Awards.
Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Members include:
Daniel Dae Kim (actor, producer, and activist).
Ashley Judd (Author, Actor, and Social Justice Humanitarian).
Mitchell Baker (CEO and chairwoman, Mozilla).
Lisa Sherman (president and CEO, Ad Council), Sarah Kate Ellis (president and CEO, GLAAD).
Renata Erlikhman (chief investment officer, OW Management).
Shayla Tait (director of philanthropy, The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation).
Russlynn Ali (CEO and co-founder, XQ Institute).
Marc Ecko (chief commercial officer and board member, XQ Institute).
Heidi Arthur (chief campaign development officer, Ad Council).
Alexis M. Herman (chair and chief executive officer, New Ventures, and former U.S. secretary of labor).
Check out stories about our Solar Sister Entrepreneurs.
