Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Nine Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- SB 846 – Florida Statutes
- SB 848 – Florida Statutes
- SB 850 – Florida Statutes
- SB 852 – Florida Statutes
- SB 854 – Florida Statutes
- SB 7000 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- SB 7004 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
- SB 7014 – COVID-19 – related claims against health care providers
- SB 7018 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
For the transmittal letter, click here.
###