St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A4001256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

DATE/TIME: 2/23/22 at approximately 2209 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-93 Northbound, between Mile Markers 139 and 144, Lyndon, VT

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Peggy Bowen

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 2/23/22 at approximately 2209 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from someone on Interstate 91 in Lyndon, VT. The caller was reporting they passed a vehicle travelling south on the northbound side near mile marker 144.

 

Trooper Aremburg responded to the area and located the vehicle in a stationary position facing the wrong direction of travel at mile marker 139/4. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Peggy Bowen (54) of W. Topsham. Bowen displayed multiple signs of impairment. Trooper Aremburg conducted SFSTs roadside, at the conclusion of which Bowen was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/14/22 at 0830 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov

 

