St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4001256
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 748 3111
DATE/TIME: 2/23/22 at approximately 2209 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-93 Northbound, between Mile Markers 139 and 144, Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Peggy Bowen
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Topsham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/23/22 at approximately 2209 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from someone on Interstate 91 in Lyndon, VT. The caller was reporting they passed a vehicle travelling south on the northbound side near mile marker 144.
Trooper Aremburg responded to the area and located the vehicle in a stationary position facing the wrong direction of travel at mile marker 139/4. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Peggy Bowen (54) of W. Topsham. Bowen displayed multiple signs of impairment. Trooper Aremburg conducted SFSTs roadside, at the conclusion of which Bowen was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/14/22 at 0830 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
