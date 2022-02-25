IRSProb.com wins $71,092.22 Offer In Compromise Case Settling for $100.00 Saving Taxpayer $70,992.22

Another IRSProb.com IRS Offer In Compromise WIN! IRSProb.com Logo IRSProb.com Team 2021

IRS Notice of Federal Tax Lien to be Released and Removed Over 150 pages of forms and documents were provided to the IRS during this case and it took 12 months

This one is an especially sweet victory for us because of what a good man we were able to help.” — Randy Martin

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- So many hard-working Americans have struggled in the past couple of year. The crazy economy has many whip sawed. We struggle to keep up and as often happens after long hours and hectic work schedules, we look up and we missed something. Paying the IRS may take a back seat for a while, but, when the IRS starts enforcement actions, it quickly becomes an emergency.This is what happened to a client of IRSProb.com’s. He kept his nose to the grindstone working hard six days a week supporting his bride and kids. Until one day, they received the letters in the mail letting them know that the IRS was taking actions. IRS Notice of Federal tax liens were filed and levy notices were received.At the prompting of his bride, he came to see us at IRSProb.com. She even set up the appointment for him.IRSProb.com went to work immediately protecting the couple from IRS enforcement actions and started on the IRS Offer in Compromise . Over 150 pages of forms and documents were provided to the IRS during this process and it took 12 months from beginning to end.The ACCEPTANCE to IRSProb.com’s offer was accepted this week. This one is an especially sweet victory for us because of what a good man we were able to help. IRSProb.com knows that this will have a hugely positive impact on him and his family and their future.Not everyone who owes taxes can qualify for an offer in compromise that saves them $70,9092.22 in taxes. IRSProb.com talk people through these details daily. However, when they do; the result is life-changing.If you or someone you know has IRS problems, call us today for a free tax analysis strategy session at (214) 214-3000.

IRSProb.com wins $71K Offer in Compromise case