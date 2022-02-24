Local Government Committee – Week 7, 2022

SF 2279 – Electronic submission of bids for public improvement contracts

SF 2279 allows a government entity to accept bids for public improvement contracts in an electronic format. An amendment was adopted to require the city to record the time and date that the electronic bid was received. [2/22: 49-0 (Absent: Zaun)]

SF 2285 – Annexation changes and agriculture member on city planning and zoning commission

SF 2285 adds agricultural land ownership as a requirement for additional members of a city planning and zoning commission and a board of adjustment when a city extends its zoning jurisdiction. Current law authorizes a city to extend its zoning jurisdiction into the unincorporated area up to two miles beyond the limits of the city. When a city extends its zoning jurisdiction in this manner, it must increase its planning and zoning commission and board of adjustment by two members on each board. One of the members appointed to the planning and zoning commission must be a member of the board of supervisors or the board’s designee.

The bill adds the requirement that at least one of the appointees to the planning and zoning commission and at least one of the appointees to the board of adjustment own land that is actively used for an agricultural purpose. The bill was amended to clarify a property owner does not have to agree to annexation as a condition of receiving approval for a zoning classification, special or conditional use permit. The purpose of the amendment is to ensure that annexation is truly voluntary on the part of the property owner. [2/22: 49-0 (Absent: Zaun)]