Natural Resources Committee – Week 7, 2022

SF 2011 – Youth deer hunting licenses

SF 2011 requires the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make youth deer hunting licenses available for purchase when general deer hunting licenses are available, including all established deer hunting seasons. [2/21: 49-0 (Excused: Hogg)]

SF 2176 – DNR Departmental Bill

SSB 3041 makes changes to programs under the purview of the DNR, including solid waste cleanup, the Missouri River Authority and the Mercury-Free Recycling Act. [2/22: 49-0 (Excused: Zaun)]

SF 2311– DNR departmental bill / general permitting

SF 2311 is the DNR’s technical clean-up for general permits in storm water discharge or air contamination. In addition, it strikes notice for the permittee to publish in print, and allows the DNR to publish electronically. The bill also removes the current provision of a written application with the DNR if a person wishes to erect a structure in a floodplain. In return, it allows the Environmental Protection Council to adopt rules for issuing general permits. [2/22: 36-13, Party line (Excused: Zaun)]

SF 2334 – Turkey hunting with shotguns

SF 2138 requires the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) to allow a person hunting turkey with a license that authorizes the use of a shotgun to use a caliber .410 shotgun or a 28-gauge shotgun to only shoot shot not smaller than size 10. [2/22: 48-0 (Excused: Mathis, Zaun)]