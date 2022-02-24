Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,070 in the last 365 days.

Natural Resources Committee – Week 7, 2022

February 24, 2022 Senate Staff Blog, Natural Resources & Environment Committee, Votes 0

SF 2011 – Youth deer hunting licenses

SF 2011 requires the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to make youth deer hunting licenses available for purchase when general deer hunting licenses are available, including all established deer hunting seasons. [2/21: 49-0 (Excused: Hogg)]

SF 2176 – DNR Departmental Bill

SSB 3041 makes changes to programs under the purview of the DNR, including solid waste cleanup, the Missouri River Authority and the Mercury-Free Recycling Act. [2/22: 49-0 (Excused: Zaun)]

SF 2311– DNR departmental bill / general permitting

SF 2311 is the DNR’s technical clean-up for general permits in storm water discharge or air contamination. In addition, it strikes notice for the permittee to publish in print, and allows the DNR to publish electronically. The bill also removes the current provision of a written application with the DNR if a person wishes to erect a structure in a floodplain. In return, it allows the Environmental Protection Council to adopt rules for issuing general permits. [2/22: 36-13, Party line (Excused: Zaun)]

SF 2334 – Turkey hunting with shotguns

SF 2138 requires the Natural Resources Commission (NRC) to allow a person hunting turkey with a license that authorizes the use of a shotgun to use a caliber .410 shotgun or a 28-gauge shotgun to only shoot shot not smaller than size 10. [2/22: 48-0 (Excused: Mathis, Zaun)]

You just read:

Natural Resources Committee – Week 7, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.