Commerce Committee – Week 7, 2022

SF 2232 – Certification requirements of water filter systems

SF 2232 eliminates the requirement that a consumer of a water treatment system be provided the manufacturer’s performance data sheet or a consumer information pamphlet compiled by the Department of Public Health. Iowa is the only state with this requirement. The bill does not affect the Code sections in Chapter 714 that relate to the sale, lease, rental or advertisement of a water treatment system. If a court finds that a person has committed an unlawful practice, several remedies are available, including injunctive relief, disgorgement of moneys or property and a maximum civil penalty of $40,000 per violation. The bill takes effect January 1, 2023. Those registered as monitoring the legislation include the Attorney General/Consumer Protection Division, Iowa State Bar Association, Iowa departments of Public Health and Natural Resources, and the Iowa Sierra Club. [2/21: 49-0 (Absent: Hogg)]

SF 2233 – Land surveyor measurement standards

SF 2233 updates survey measurement standards to comply with “legal definition” changes made by the U.S. Bureau of Standards. This will make Iowa Code mirror the National Geodetic Survey definitions. It also deletes Code sections relating to the Iowa State Plane Coordinate System, which are no longer needed with the changes made in Code 355.16. [2/21: 49-0 (Absent: Hogg)]

SF 2288 – Life insurer foreign investments

SF 2288 allows life insurance companies and associations to make investments issued by a counterparty outside of the United States or Canada of substantially the same type as those investments allowed currently (Code 511.8) if the aggregate amount of foreign investments held by the company or association is not more than 20% of its legal reserve, is not more than 10% of its legal reserve if the foreign jurisdiction has a sovereign debt rating of SVO 1, and for all other foreign jurisdictions, is not more than 3% of the legal reserve. The investments must be aggregated with investments of the same type made in a similar manner under all other Ch. 511.8 subsections for purposes of determining compliance with any limitations under those subsections. The bill takes effect January 1, 2023. [2/21: 49-0 (Absent: Hogg)]