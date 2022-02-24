Transportation Committee – Week 7, 2022

COMMITTEE & FLOOR ACTION:

SF 2337 (SSB 3132) – Currently, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) must examine applicants for driver’s licenses. However, the DOT may designate community colleges and other third-party testers to administer the driving skills test for a commercial driver’s license (CDL). A skills test examiner used by a third-party tester must meet federal regulatory requirements as adopted by DOT rule. The DOT must adopt rules requiring that a third-party tester, other than a community college, either be an Iowa-based motor carrier or its subsidiary; that has its principal office and operates a permanent commercial driver training facility in Iowa; or an Iowa nonprofit corporation that serves as a trade association for Iowa-based motor carriers. [COMMITTEE 2:17: short form (Excused: Giddens); FLOOR 2/23: 48-0 (Excused: Zaun, Zumbach)]

COMMITTEE ACTION:

SF 2078– Calibration of Automated Traffic Cameras

SF 2078 prohibits a local authority with a population of 12,000 or less from enforcing speeding violations captured by an Automated Traffic Enforcement system for less than 20 mph over the limit if the automated system has collected 250% of the municipal infraction and scheduled fine revenue for the previous fiscal year from local peace officers and other officials. A local authority must have its automated traffic system examined and calibrated by a qualified person at least once every three months.

The bill was amended with language from SF 2062 to require a state or local authority to get data and implement at least one alternative measure to improve safety at a specific location where the system will be used. The amendment is not limited to the towns with a population of 12,000 or less. These requirements are in effect immediately for systems installed on or after July 1, 2022. Systems operating prior to July 1, 2022, must comply with the law beginning January 1, 2023. [2/17: short form (No: Bisignano, Lykam, J. Smith, T. Taylor; Excused: Giddens)]

SF 2144 – Flashing lights

SF 2144 prohibits a person from operating a motor vehicle equipped with a flashing light if the flashing light is prohibited on a motor vehicle under Iowa Code 321.423 or any other chapter. A violation is punishable by a fine of $45 and is a moving violation, which can lead to suspension of a driver’s licenses. Amendment .3079: only allows authorized emergency vehicles to have flashing red and blue lights. [2/17: short form (Excused: Giddens)]

SF 2347(SSB 3106)– Permits for excessive weight

SF 2347 (SSB 3106) limits the gross weight of a vehicle based on the road classification, the number of axles and the distance between the axles. Generally, vehicles can have a maximum gross weight of 80,000 pounds on any highway, and commercial motor vehicles with six or seven axles can have a gross weight of up to 96,000 pounds on non-interstate highways.

To operate in excess of the weights allowed under Code section 321.463, Code chapter 321E authorizes single-trip, multi-trip and annual permits for vehicles of excessive size and weight. Such permits may be issued by the DOT for vehicles traveling on primary highways, primary road extensions in cities in conjunction with movements on the rural primary road system, and secondary roads or city streets at the request of a local authority. A local authority may issue such permits for streets or highways under its jurisdiction.

The DOT may issue an annual all-systems permit authorizing vehicles of excessive size and weight, not to exceed 80,000 pounds, to travel on state highways and local streets or highways where authorities have notified the DOT of roads for which an all-systems permit is not valid. The fee for an annual all-systems permit is $160.

The DOT may issue an annual all-systems permit for vehicles not exceeding the current size restrictions under Code chapter 321 and not exceeding a gross weight of 90,000 pounds. Vehicles permitted under the bill are prohibited from traveling on interstate roads. The fee for the permit is $500. Of the fee, $375 must be deposited into the County Bridge Construction Fund and $125 must be deposited in the Road Use Tax Fund.

A committee amendment strikes the 90,000 pounds and instead states the total gross weight cannot exceed what is authorized in Code by more than 12%. Then the amendment states that excessive weight vehicles exceeding 80,000 pounds cannot travel on interstate roads. Effective upon enactment. [2:17: short form (Excused: Giddens)]

SF 2338 (SSB 3059) – DOT employees as peace officers

SF 2338 (SSB 3059) – In 2017, the Iowa Code was amended to give designated employees of the DOT all the powers and duties of Iowa peace officers. These powers were set to be repealed July 1, 2018, but the repeal was extended to July 1, 2019, and then again to July 1, 2022. The bill repeals future repeal provisions and makes permanent the power, duties and limitations of DOT employees designated as peace officers. [2:17: short form (Excused: Giddens)]

SF 2336 (SSB 3138) – Registration plates for vintage vehicles

SF 2336 (SSB 3138) – Under current law, registration plates issued for a motor vehicle other than an autocycle, motorcycle, motorized bicycle or truck tractor must be attached to the motor vehicle, one in the front and the other in the rear. However, certain vintage vehicles from model year 1948 or older may display one registration plate on the rear of the vehicle if the other registration plate is carried in the vehicle when the vehicle is operated on a public highway.

This bill expands the use of one registration plate to include motor vehicles from model year 1979 or older and “limited-production motor vehicles” of which 10,000 or fewer were manufactured in the year the motor vehicle was produced. [2/17: short form (No: Lykam, J. Smith, T. Taylor; Excused: Giddens)]