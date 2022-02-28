Early Warning Signs of a Brain Aneurysm
EINPresswire.com/ -- An estimated 6.5 million people in the United States have an unruptured brain aneurysm, or 1 in 50 people, and many don’t even know it. Recognizing the early warning signs and symptoms can save a life.
A brain aneurysm is a bulge that forms in the wall of a weakened artery in the brain. If an aneurysm ruptures, blood spills into the space between the skull and the brain, causing a serious type of stroke known as a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH). A ruptured aneurysm requires prompt medical treatment as it can quickly become life-threatening. However, not all brain aneurysms rupture and in some cases may be treated to prevent any rupturing in the future.
"Given their severity, many people are surprised that brain aneurysms are often detected during tests for other conditions," stated Dr. Raymond Tien, neurosurgeon in Bend, Oregon. "Small aneurysms that have not ruptured typically have little to no symptoms."
Brain aneurysms are most prevalent in people ages 35 to 60, but can occur in children as well. Women, particularly those over the age of 55, are more likely to have a brain aneurysm than men. It’s estimated that 50-80% of small aneurysms will not rupture. An aneurysm that is greater than 1 inch is considered a “giant” aneurysm, which is at a much higher risk of rupturing and can be difficult to treat.
When aneurysms begin to grow larger, they can put pressure on nerves in the brain, causing symptoms such as blurred vision, weakness, dilated pupils, or pain above and behind one eye. Ruptured brain aneurysms are much more dangerous and not all of the symptoms may be present at once. When an aneurysm ruptures, bleeding in the space around the brain usually occurs causing sudden symptoms including, but not limited to, severe headaches, nausea, seizure, confusion, numbness, or loss of consciousness.
