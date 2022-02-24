Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,051 in the last 365 days.

Shares decline on weakened sentiment

VIETNAM, February 24 -  

A booth showcasing Vinamilk products at a recent trade fair in Japan. Vinamilk shares down 1.8 per cent on Thursday. — Photo petrotimes.vn

 

HÀ NỘI — Shares lost ground on Thursday with strong selling due to weakened market sentiment over the Ukraine crisis.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) lost 1.15 per cent to close at 1,494.85 points.

The index had gained 0.59 per cent to close Wednesday at 1,512.30 points.

The market's breadth turned negative with 396 stocks declining, while 75 rose.

Liquidity reached a new record with more than 1.16 billion shares traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ35 trillion (US$1.5 billion).

The 30 biggest stocks tracking VN30-Index dropped 1.09 per cent to 1,522.04 points. Twenty-five in the VN30 basket decreased, while five increased.

In the VN-30 basket, losers were HDBank (HDB) down 4.2 per cent, Sacombank (STB) down 4 per cent, Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) down 3.5 per cent, Liên Việt Post Bank (LPB) down 3.8 per cent, Vingroup (VIC) down 3.5 per cent, Vietinbank (CTG) down 3.2 per cent, Hòa Phát Group (HPG) down 1.5 per cent, PVPower (POW) down 2.2 per cent, and Vinamilk (VNM) down 1.8 per cent.

Banking stocks were sold strongly and pressured the indices, including Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Vietinbank (CTG), Military Bank (MBB), Sacombank (STB), Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) and Military Bank (MBB).

Real estate and construction stocks experienced a dramatic drop in prices on Thursday as a series of large-cap stocks declined such as Tasco Joint Stock Company (HUT), LDG Investment JSC (LDG), Licogi 14 JSC (L14), Development Investment Construction JSC (DIG), C.E.O Group JSC (CEO), Đất Xanh Group JSC (DXG), Hồ Chí Minh City Infrastructure Investment JSC (CII) and DRH Holdings JSC (DRH).

Nineteen out of 25 sector indices on the stock market lost ground, including real estate, retail, banking, agriculture, rubber processing, seafood processing, construction materials and logistics, securities, healthcare, food and beverage, and construction.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) decreased 1.73 per cent, to 434.88 points. The index had increased 1.87 per cent to close Wednesday at 442.54 points.

During the trading session, investors poured VNĐ4.7 trillion into the northern market, equivalent to a trading volume of 159 million shares. — VNS

You just read:

Shares decline on weakened sentiment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.