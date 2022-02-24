Bidding set to Close on Canyon, TX Horse Property & Amarillo, TX Commercial Lot Auctions Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces auctions of a horse property minutes from Canyon and Amarillo and 4 commercial Amarillo building lots with Soncy frontage.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces auctions of a horse property minutes from Canyon and Amarillo and 4 commercial Amarillo building lots with Soncy frontage on Thursday, March 3 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter
“These auctions feature residential and commercial properties,” said Assiter. “Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in properties that will meet your current or future needs.”
The auction dates, locations, properties’ addresses and highlights follow:
Thursday, March 3 at 10:30 AM
Property Address: 18920 Dee Lane, Canyon, TX 79015
Auction Location: On-site at 18920 Dee Lane, Canyon, TX 79015
• Great horse property minutes from Canyon and Amarillo. This spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home boasts country property close enough to enjoy town, with over an acre and private well and septic. Isolated primary bedroom, 2 living areas (one being used as formal dining), beautiful coffee nook. Personal Property will not convey.
Thursday, March 3 at 2:30 pm
Property Address: 13706 FM2509 Canyon, Texas 79119
Auction Location: Off-Site at 16650 IH-27, Canyon, TX 79105 (Assiter Auction Facilty)
• Commercial lots with FM 2590 (Soncy) Frontage. 13706 FM 2590, Amarillo, TX, 79119. Lots to be auctioned separate or in any combination. Lot 1 is 1.18±AC and has front and rear access. Lot 2 is 1±AC. Lot 3 is 1.31±AC. Auction will be held off-site @ Assiter Facility.
For information, call Lila Monden (806.335.6562) or Ryan Rickles (806.584.8954) Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinators or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
For information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, which specializes in the sale of classic and collector cars, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com for call (844.398.6630) for more information and updates.
# # #
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
About Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions
Headquarters in Canyon, Texas, Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions came from change and the desire to see change. Not changes in what matters most like the relationships that are cultivated over years of converging at classic and collectible events but the change to see better service and create a better experience for the classic and collectible seller, buyer and spectator. Improving the Selling Experience is a goal at Freedom. Making the buying experience even more exciting and enjoyable is always on our minds along with bringing in new fans and collectors into our Freedom family. Moreover, we remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service for people who have entrusted us with their valued assets, their families and their time. That’s who Freedom Car Auctions is and who we will always strive to be. For more information about Spanky’s Freedom Car Auctions, visit www.FreedomCarAuctions.com or call 844.398.6630.
Ryan Rickles
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806-655-3900
info@assiter.com