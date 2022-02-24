To His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

AZERBAIJAN, February 24 - Your Majesty,

Dear Brother,

It is on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my cordial congratulations to you and your brotherly people.

Throughout these 30 years, our interstate relations have seen dynamic development, in line with the interests of our people who share historical, religious and cultural roots, and our cooperation has expanded both in a bilateral and multilateral format.

For us, Saudi Arabia is an essential partner and a brotherly country. I attach great significance to the comprehensive development of our relations underpinned by mutual trust. I also note with pleasure the fruitful cooperation between our countries within the international organizations, particularly the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, and express our determination to continue advancing our mutual performance.

The people of Azerbaijan highly value the support of Saudi Arabia to our country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders and your country’s just position, and recognize it as a vivid manifestation of our brotherhood.

Today, our accomplishments across different spheres are gratifying. Cooperation in the energy sector, being among priority directions, including the successful engagement within the OPEC+ format, is commendable. I wish to highlight our collaboration in the renewable energy sector particularly. We are delighted that the “ACWA Power” company, precisely from your brotherly country, is the investor and implementer of the “Khizi-Absheron” Wind Power Station project, to be Azerbaijan’s largest power station in that sector and to contribute to our country’s energy security.

Your Majesty,

I always recall with fondest impressions the great attention and hospitality extended to me during my visits to Saudi Arabia and our meetings held in the spirit of kindness and sincerity. I believe we will continue our joint efforts to expand traditionally friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia and harness the full potential of our cooperation both in bilateral and multilateral plane.

I wish you robust health, long life and success and to the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 21 February 2022